Andhra Pradesh: 3 farmers burnt alive, three as car collides with auto

According to police, the incident took place when they were travelling in an autorickshaw, where a speeding car rammed into the auto.
Express News Service

ONGOLE : Three farmers were burnt alive and three injured in a road accident at Amaravati-Anantapur National Highway near Pusalapadu village of Bestavari Peta mandal limits on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Venkateswarlu, Chinna Venkateswarlu and Sree Ramulu from Baarlakunta.

With the collision, fire erupted and both the vehicles gutted in the fire and the farmers were charred to death. A case was registered.

