Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan underlines need for girl child education for growth

VIJAYAWADA : Emphasising the need for educating girls, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said if a mother is educated in a household, her children will also pursue education and their future generations will find it easy to follow suit.

Jagan on Tuesday released Rs 78.53 crore towards the fifth tranche of YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa benefiting 10,132 girls married during October - December 2023. The amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of girls’ mothers. So far, Rs 427.27 crore has been disbursed to 56,194 beneficiaries under the scheme.

Releasing the amount with the click of a button from his camp office, the Chief Minister said the scheme aims at encouraging girls from the poor BC, SC, ST and minority communities and construction worker families and the disabled to pursue education at the college level. The government has made Class X mandatory for the brides and the grooms to be eligible for the scheme and also fixed the marriage age limit for girls and boys as 18 and 21 respectively.

Supported by the welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, many beneficiary girls have studied Intermediate and degree courses after completing Class X, he said and added that education is the only weapon that improve the living conditions of the poor people.

The newlyweds need not go to the sub-registrar’s office to obtain the marriage certificate and they can get the documents from village and ward secretariats. While the previous TDP regime implemented the scheme for the name sake and denied Rs 68.68 crore to 17,709 girls, the YSRC government has been implementing it with commitment, he highlighted.

While SC, ST, BC and Minority beneficiaries got Rs 40,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 35,000, and Rs 50,000 each during the TDP regime, the YSRC government has increased it to Rs 1,00,000, Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively. While the differently-abled people and construction workers were promised Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 20,000 each in the TDP rule, they have been getting the enhanced benefit of Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 40,000 now.

Similarly, the incentive for SC, ST and BC beneficiaries, who opted for inter-caste marriage, has been increased to Rs 1,20,000 from Rs 75,000 each, to Rs 1,20,000 from Rs 75,000, and to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 respectively. Some of the beneficiaries spoke virtually and thanked the Chief Minister for effectively implementing the scheme.

Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials were present.