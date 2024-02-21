APCC chief YS Sharmila to lead ‘Chalo Secretariat’ on February 22

VIJAYAWADA : Demanding the State government to address the problems being faced by unemployed youth and students, Congress cadre will take up ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest under the leadership of APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on February 22, said CWC member Gidugu Rudraraju on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, she said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had utterly failed in addressing important issues of youth, unemployed and students in the last five years.

Informing that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public rally in Anantapur on February 26, Rudraraju said AICC general secretary and State in-charge Manickam Tagore and other top leaders will attend the rally.

“The period till March third week is vital for the Congress and it will conduct a series of meetings against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, besides demanding Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh, and questioning the inordinate delay in Polavaram and other irrigation projects. The public rallies will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Telangana and Karnataka,” he explained.

Rudraraju further assured that the manifesto committee headed by former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju will shortly come up with an election manifesto that is useful and acceptable by the people of Andhra Pradesh.