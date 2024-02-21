GMC issues notices to 25 RO plants for flouting norms

GUNTUR : Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday issued notices to as many as 25 water mineral plants for flouting norms in the city.

As over 160 people allegedly fell ill due to water contamination, the officials have identified several people consuming water from RO plants and conducted inspections, during which they identified that the water supplied by some plants are unsafe.

The officials seized as many as six plants on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kirthi Chekuri said that, as per the reports, the water being supplied from these mineral water plants has low pH, and Klebsiella bacteria was identified. She informed that raids would continue across the city for the next few days, and stern action would be taken against those who flout norms and pose a serious threat to public health. She also instructed the officials to collect information on all mineral water plants at the ward secretariat level in the city. She urged the citizens to be more cautious.