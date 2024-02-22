Andhra Pradesh HC cancels Director of Prosecution’s appointment

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday struck down the GO 552 appointing YSRC leader J Sudershan Reddy as the Director of Prosecution (DoP). The court made it clear that a person with political background cannot be appointed as DoP.

The court asked the government to begin the process of appointing a new DoP and directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to appoint the DoP with the consent of the Chief Justice of the AP High Court.

The court also asked the government to frame the rules for appointing DoP, tenure, the disciplinary authority and also the rules for removing or suspending the DoP.

The court made it clear that the government should follow a transparent procedure in appointing the DoP.

The bench of Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari and Justice R Raghunandan Rao gave these orders while hearing a petition filed challenging the appointment of Sudershan Reddy as the DoP. The petitioner, Additional Director (Prosecutions) sought directions from the court seeking his appointment as the DoP. He maintained that Sudershan Reddy was serving as Mandal Parishad president of Galiveedu in Annamayya district.

The bench said the process of appointing a new DoP should be completed in four months and till then Sudershan Reddy can continue in the post. After four months, he should not continue as the DoP, it stated.