Curb attacks on media, Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that attacks on the media and foisting false cases against media houses and journalists became order of the day during the YSRC regime, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought stringent action against YSRC ‘goons’.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police on Wednesday, Naidu said ever since the YSRC came to power there have been consistent attacks on the freedom of press through State-sponsored attacks on media houses, journalists and photographers.

The YSRC government in its attempt to suppress the dissent voices had issued GO 2430 in October 2019. This was followed by murders, physical and verbal threats to journalists across the State, he mentioned in the letter.

In the run up to the elections, the YSRC government appeared to have unleashed a series of attacks against media in general and journalists in particular, he said.

Denouncing the attack on Eenadu office in Kurnool, the TDP chief urged the to DGP to nab the culprits and take action against ‘conspirators’.