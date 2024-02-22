MILAN Village, MTEX 2024 steal the spotlight with cultural riches and cutting-edge technology in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Against the backdrop of Visakhapatnam's coastal charm, MILAN 2024 unfolded its third day with a blend of cultural richness and technological innovation. On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated two key events, the MILAN Technical Exposition (MTEX 2024) and the MILAN Village, setting the stage for a multi-faceted maritime extravaganza.

The MILAN Village, nestled within INS Satavahana, offered visitors a glimpse into the cultural tapestry of nations participating in the naval exercise. From traditional Khadi stalls to live pottery sessions, the ambiance exuded an aura of artisanal charm. International participants, including the Navy of Myanmar, showcased their stalls, fostering cross-cultural exchanges.

A stroll through MILAN Village revealed a plethora of culinary delights, with over 40 stalls ranging from Indonesian delicacies to Vietnamese specialties, along with an array of Indian cuisine. Handlooms, handicrafts, and souvenirs from various local brands, including Sankalpa Art Village, Lepakshi, Kota House, and Khadi India, adorned the stalls, offering visitors a chance to take home cherished memories. Cultural performances and dances by artistes added to the festive atmosphere, bringing people together in a spirit of camaraderie.

The live pottery wheel and session drew the attention of the audience with their simple yet captivating demonstration. As skilled artisans moulded clay into various shapes and forms, spectators were intrigued by the tactile nature of the craft.

Meanwhile, at MTEX 2024, in partnership with FICCI, India's strides towards self-reliance in the defence sector took centre stage. Inaugurated by Raksha Mantri, the exposition showcased the latest advancements in naval technology, emphasising India's commitment to innovation. Exhibitors, including major players in Indian defence production and startups, presented their solutions, highlighting the nation's entrepreneurial spirit.