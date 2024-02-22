MILAN Village, MTEX 2024 steal the spotlight with cultural riches and cutting-edge technology in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Against the backdrop of Visakhapatnam's coastal charm, MILAN 2024 unfolded its third day with a blend of cultural richness and technological innovation. On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated two key events, the MILAN Technical Exposition (MTEX 2024) and the MILAN Village, setting the stage for a multi-faceted maritime extravaganza.
The MILAN Village, nestled within INS Satavahana, offered visitors a glimpse into the cultural tapestry of nations participating in the naval exercise. From traditional Khadi stalls to live pottery sessions, the ambiance exuded an aura of artisanal charm. International participants, including the Navy of Myanmar, showcased their stalls, fostering cross-cultural exchanges.
A stroll through MILAN Village revealed a plethora of culinary delights, with over 40 stalls ranging from Indonesian delicacies to Vietnamese specialties, along with an array of Indian cuisine. Handlooms, handicrafts, and souvenirs from various local brands, including Sankalpa Art Village, Lepakshi, Kota House, and Khadi India, adorned the stalls, offering visitors a chance to take home cherished memories. Cultural performances and dances by artistes added to the festive atmosphere, bringing people together in a spirit of camaraderie.
The live pottery wheel and session drew the attention of the audience with their simple yet captivating demonstration. As skilled artisans moulded clay into various shapes and forms, spectators were intrigued by the tactile nature of the craft.
Meanwhile, at MTEX 2024, in partnership with FICCI, India's strides towards self-reliance in the defence sector took centre stage. Inaugurated by Raksha Mantri, the exposition showcased the latest advancements in naval technology, emphasising India's commitment to innovation. Exhibitors, including major players in Indian defence production and startups, presented their solutions, highlighting the nation's entrepreneurial spirit.
The expo served as a platform for forging partnerships and accelerating the development of cutting-edge technologies crucial for maritime defence. Defence PSUs and Indian Naval organisations showcased their equipment and innovations, underscoring India's capabilities in the maritime domain.
The exposition features products developed by Indian industry, with participation from major players including Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharat Electronics, Electronics Corporation of India Ltd., and Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd. Additionally, defence start-ups such as Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd., Daksha Unmanned Systems Ltd., and Saif Automation Ltd. have displayed their innovative solutions.
Defence PSUs and Indian Naval organisations like DRDO, the Indian Naval Incubation Centre for Artificial Intelligence (INICAI), and the Weapon and Electronic System Engineering Establishment (WESEE) are also showcasing their equipment and innovations. As the sun set over Visakhapatnam's horizon, the MILAN Village came alive with vibrant dance performances, reflecting the cultural diversity of the participating nations.
Against the backdrop of traditional music and colourful costumes, attendees revelled in the joyous atmosphere, celebrating the spirit of unity amidst diversity. With Milan Village open from 3 pm to 10 pm and MTEX 2024 welcoming visitors from 10.30 am to 6 pm until February 23, the stage is set for three days of collaboration, knowledge exchange, and celebration.