Police foil Chalo Secretariat protest, APCC chief Sharmila and Congress activists held

At Undavalli, when Sharmila got down from her car, she was taken into custody along with Congress activists. There was a tussle between Congress activists and police.

Speaking to the media, the APCC chief lambasted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ignoring the youth in the State and cheating them by announcing DSC for just 6,000 teachers posts instead of the promised 25,000 posts.

“I am fighting for the cause of unemployed youth, which is the biggest problem in the State. Now, I do not even have freedom to submit a representation to the officials at the Secretariat. It is unfortunate that the CM is not available at the Secretariat, his ministers and even the Chief Secretary are not there at that place,” she said, and dismissing the YSRC government as inept.