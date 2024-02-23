Police foil Chalo Secretariat protest, APCC chief Sharmila and Congress activists held

VIJAYAWADA : Tension prevailed at Undavalli on Thursday when police arrested APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy while she, along with Congress activists, was on her way to Secretariat as part of the ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest to submit representation seeking a mega DSC and justice to job aspirants.
Sharmila, who arrived at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the Congress State headquarters in Vijayawada, on Wednesday night was confined to the party office with police putting barricades at the place. She was forced to make a night halt at the party office itself. On Thursday morning, she staged a protest at Andhra Ratna Bhavan for sometime before leaving for the Secretariat.
At Undavalli, when Sharmila got down from her car, she was taken into custody along with Congress activists. There was a tussle between Congress activists and police.
Speaking to the media, the APCC chief lambasted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ignoring the youth in the State and cheating them by announcing DSC for just 6,000 teachers posts instead of the promised 25,000 posts.
“I am fighting for the cause of unemployed youth, which is the biggest problem in the State. Now, I do not even have freedom to submit a representation to the officials at the Secretariat. It is unfortunate that the CM is not available at the Secretariat, his ministers and even the Chief Secretary are not there at that place,” she said, and dismissing the YSRC government as inept.