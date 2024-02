VIJAYAWADA : The TDP and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) will organise a massive public meeting at Prathipadu village near Tadepalligudem on February 28. It will be attended by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

A decision to this effect was taken at the coordination committee meeting of the two parties held here on Thursday.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, TDP State chief K Atchannaidu, along with JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, underscored the need for better coordination between the rank and file of both the parties to achieve the target of dethroning the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State.