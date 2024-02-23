Two helicopters to be made available for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA : Enhancing the security and safety of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two new twin-engine helicopters—one each stationed at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam—with less than two years age will be made available for Jagan. Presently, the Chief Minister is travelling in a Bell 412 VT-MRV aircraft dating back to 2010.
The intelligence department officials had earlier written to the government that the CM is in Z+ category and his security needs to be handled sensitively. Considering the increased usage of aircraft in various tour programmes, and safety requirements, the current aircraft shall be replaced with a new/alternative aircraft of better airworthiness, the intelligence department said.
Accordingly, the AP Aviation Corporation Limited (APACL) has proposed to procure two brand new twin engine helicopters with less than two years age to meet the flying commitments of the CM and other VVIPs.
An e-tender has been floated and the price quoted by Global Vectra Helicopters with `1.91 crore per month as charges, apart from ground handling charges, accommodation charges for pilots in star hotels, logistics charges for pilots, fuel transportation charges and others.
The government has approved the proposal of the APACL to procure the two helicopters on rental basis.