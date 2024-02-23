Two helicopters to be made available for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA : Enhancing the security and safety of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two new twin-engine helicopters—one each stationed at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam—with less than two years age will be made available for Jagan. Presently, the Chief Minister is travelling in a Bell 412 VT-MRV aircraft dating back to 2010.

The intelligence department officials had earlier written to the government that the CM is in Z+ category and his security needs to be handled sensitively. Considering the increased usage of aircraft in various tour programmes, and safety requirements, the current aircraft shall be replaced with a new/alternative aircraft of better airworthiness, the intelligence department said.