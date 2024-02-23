YSRC set to launch another door-to-door campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls

VIJAYAWADA : The YSRC is likely to take up one more door-to-door campaign in the run up to the Assembly elections. This apart, YSRC poll campaign organisers are planning more than 120 public meetings to be addressed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources said.

The YSRC has taken up door-to-door campaigns like ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ and ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’, which were successful in reaching out to the masses and informing them the welfare schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

On the other hand, the party outreach programmes like ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ were also successfully organised. The YSRC has received feedback that the door-to-door campaigns and the party outreach programmes have been very effective. Now, the ruling party is formulating yet another such campaign.

Sources said Jagan will attend a series of programme launches and other development works till March 14, after which the party poll organisers are planning more than 120 public meetings once the election notification is issued.