YSRC set to launch another door-to-door campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls

VIJAYAWADA : The YSRC is likely to take up one more door-to-door campaign in the run up to the Assembly elections. This apart, YSRC poll campaign organisers are planning more than 120 public meetings to be addressed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources said.
The YSRC has taken up door-to-door campaigns like ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ and ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’, which were successful in reaching out to the masses and informing them the welfare schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
On the other hand, the party outreach programmes like ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ were also successfully organised. The YSRC has received feedback that the door-to-door campaigns and the party outreach programmes have been very effective. Now, the ruling party is formulating yet another such campaign.
Sources said Jagan will attend a series of programme launches and other development works till March 14, after which the party poll organisers are planning more than 120 public meetings once the election notification is issued.
After the housing programme in Ongole on Friday, Jagan is likely to visit Kuppam, the home constituency of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, to release YSR Cheyutha funds, followed by release of input subsidies at a programme in Annamayya district and EBC Nestham in Kurnool. Tentatively, all these will be completed by March 11, sources said.
By the time the election notification comes out, the party campaign organisers will come up with a series of public meetings. “The proposal to organise 120 public meetings has been placed before the Chief Minister and his nod is awaited,’’ sources said.
The last of the Siddham meeting will be held in Palnadu region on March 3 or 4. Buoyed by the massive turnout at the meeting in Rapthadu of Sathyasai district, the YSRC wants to mobilise cadre in a big way for Palnadu meeting.
“This will boost the morale of the party rank and file. YSRC cadre from the erstwhile undivided districts of Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore will be mobilised for Siddham. The meeting is more crucial for the party as the TDP has a strong presence in the three districts barring Nellore,’’ YSRC sources added.