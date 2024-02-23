YSRC trying to retain power with fake votes: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

VIJAYAWADA : State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari emphasised the need for IAS and IPS officers to do their duty properly during elections, else they too will face the same fate as the officials responsible for Tirupati bypoll irregularities.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Thursday, she said the BJP will not spare the officials and others responsible for poll irregularities and accused the ruling YSRC of trying to retain power by using fake votes, as it fears of suffering defeat with narrow margin in certain segments.

She took exception to Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao’s comments for engaging volunteers in election duties as polling agents.

“We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission on this,” she maintained.