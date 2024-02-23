YSRC trying to retain power with fake votes: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

VIJAYAWADA : State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari emphasised the need for IAS and IPS officers to do their duty properly during elections, else they too will face the same fate as the officials responsible for Tirupati bypoll irregularities.
Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Thursday, she said the BJP will not spare the officials and others responsible for poll irregularities and accused the ruling YSRC of trying to retain power by using fake votes, as it fears of suffering defeat with narrow margin in certain segments.
She took exception to Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao’s comments for engaging volunteers in election duties as polling agents.
“We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission on this,” she maintained.
Purandeswari reiterated that in every scheme being implemented by the State government, Central funds are being used. “The same is being explained to people to make them aware of the BJP’s contribution to the State’s development. Our leaders are visiting villages under the Palleku Podham programme to create awareness about what the Narendra Modi government did for the State,” she said.
Hailing Narendra Modi of completing Ayodhya Ram Mandir and shutting the mouths of his detractors, she said now the BJP will take up Praja Poori Yatra. She said though the BJP government gave funds for development of every district, the State government failed to utilise them properly.
On alliances, the BJP leader said the party’s Central command will take care of it. “Our task is to strengthen our own party in the State,” she maintained and added she is ready to contest any seat.
Later, Purandeswari inspected the arrangements being made at Eluru Indoor Stadium for ‘Praja Poru’ meeting, which will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 27.