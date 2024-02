TDP failed to fulfil even 10% of its 650 election promises, says Jagan

Accusing the previous TDP government of not fulfilling even 10% of their 650 poll promises, the Chief Minister said Naidu was against the economic and social uplift of the poor.

Asserting that the ruling YSRC has successfully created assets for the poor, he pointed out that his government has done away with the policy of giving D-Pattas to the beneficiaries of house sites to remove disparities in conferring ownership rights.

“In a bid to treat all sections of society equally, the government has been following a uniform policy while conferring ownership rights for the allotted house sites on the poor as well as privileged sections like IAS officers. Hence, the government has decided to distribute freely registered conveyance deeds conferring full rights on the beneficiaries after 10 years. The registered documents will be made available at the village and ward secretariats,” Jagan explained. Elaborating on the reforms initiated by his government in various sectors, he pointed out, “We have disbursed Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT schemes. Of the total beneficiaries, 70% are from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and Minorities. The provision of 50% reservation in the nominated posts has also resulted in their social and political empowerment.”

Further, he mocked Naidu for failing to keep any of his election promises and said, “The TDP chief is now giving impractical assurances to the people. There is not a single achievement to Naidu’s credit. On the other hand, YSRC is ready to face the public and seek votes on the basis of its good deeds.”

Jagan stated that the yellow party has the support of only non-resident Andhrites, who cannot vote in the State but have aided Naidu in his policy of plunder, stash and devour, for their selfish agenda.

The Chief Minister quipped, “Even Naidu’s wife has realised that he can’t win the next election in his own constituency Kuppam.” He was referring to the comments made by Nara Bhuvaneswari during her recent ‘Nijam Gelavali’ meeting with the TDP activists in Kuppam, where she, as a joke, suggested that maybe she would ask her husband to take a break and that she could run for office instead.

Urging the public to be wary of the TDP and its leaders, Jagan appealed to them to support him and bring YSRC back to power. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Rs 335-crore waterworks scheme.