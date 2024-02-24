Allocate 40% State budget for local bodies: Taxpayers Association of AP

VIJAYAWADA : The Taxpayers Association of Andhra Pradesh (TAAP) voiced its objections to the State government’s dismissal of the recommendations made by 4th State Finance Commission to address the financial deficits of local bodies in the region.

The association members on Friday held a press conference to express concern about the burden imposed on the public due to the government’s decision.

According to the estimates provided by the 4th State Finance Commission, the fiscal deficit for Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) during 2020-2025 period amounts to Rs 26,975 crore, while for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), it stands at Rs 13,668 crore, resulting in a total deficit of Rs 40,543 crore for local bodies.

The commission recommended an annual allocation of 6.5% for PRIs and 3.26% for ULBs from the State government’s income to cover this shortfall. However, these recommendations were rejected by the State government.

Emphasising the necessity to provide funds to address the fiscal deficit in local institutions, taxpayers association president V Sambi Reddy stated, “The State government should provide funds to cover this deficit.”

The association demanded that the government must allocate 40 per cent of the State budget to the local bodies.