AP Assembly elections: Congress likely to form pact with CPI, CPM

VIJAYAWADA : The Congress and the Left parties, which are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the national level, are working to form a poll alliance in the State too. APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy held a meeting with CPI and CPM leaders at the party State headquarters on Friday morning.

Speaking to mediapersons later, she said to effectively combat the unholy alliance of the TDP-BJP-JSP and the ruling YSRC, it is imperative that the Congress and the Left parties should work together.