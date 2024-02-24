AP HC raps advocate for filing PIL with vendetta

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday struck off the petition against Advocate General S Sriram and Manohar Reddy, standing counsel for municipalities and municipal corporations, filed by advocate G Sivaprasad.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, which had reserved the verdict previously after conclusion of arguments in the case, delivered its verdict and found fault with the petitioner for filing a PIL against the AG and the standing counsel for his personal vendetta.

Expressing severe displeasure on Sivaprasad Reddy, who himself is an advocate, the court said the PIL was filed based on mere doubts and imagination. It observed that normally in such cases, as per the Supreme Court orders, petitioner will be fined heavily to the tune of Rs 1 lakh, but considering the petitioner appearance in the court in person, they are not imposing any penalty. Sivaparsad Reddy in his petition accused Sriram and Manohar Reddy of adopting wrong path for personal gain and prayed for cancellation of the appointment of Manohar Reddy as the standing council. Further, he made certain baseless allegations against the two respondents.

The petitioner claimed that an advocate who challenged the appointment of Manohar Reddy previously was made standing council later and it happened as part of quid pro quo. The court expressed its dismay at the petitioner’s argument and pointed out that he had not challenged the appointment of the other advocate as a standing counsel.

Stating that the petitioner was seeking CBI probe into the Advocate General recommending the name of Manohar Reddy again for the standing counsel post, the court observed that it was part of the petitioner’s vendetta. It further observed that there was no evidence supporting the claim of the petitioner and said serious allegations made against the respondents seems to be for denting their image.