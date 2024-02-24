Contempt case: Petitioner faces HC ire for ‘false fabrication’

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday took serious exception to an official unrelated to the contempt of the court case made respondent and forced to appear in person before the court. It directed the petitioner to pay Rs 30,000 as cost and said the mistake happened due to the petitioner causing inconvenience to the CMD of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

K Vikas, working as junior commercial executive in the Guntur branch of CCI, filed a petition in the High Court last year stating the he was removed from the service by the Chief General Manager of CCI without any inquiry.

On March 31, last year, the court issued a stay on the removal of Vikas. However, with CCI not following the court order, the petitioner filed a contempt of court plea in the court and made CCI CGM Lalith Kumar Gupta, Guntur branch CCI branch manager Swapnil and former manager Sai Aditya as respondents.

CCI CMD Lalith Kumar Gupta came to the High Court all the way from Mumbai. He submitted to the court that he is not CGM of CCI but CMD of CCI and his designation was wrongly noted in petition.