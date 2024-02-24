Ex-IAS officer Jannat Hussain passes away

NELLORE : Jannat Hussain, former IAS officer credited with pioneering free power supply to the agriculture sector in Andhra Pradesh, passed away at his son’s residence in Sullurpet on Friday. He was 74 and is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for the past six years along with other age-related ailments. His body will be taken to his residence at Kundanbagh in Hyderabad and the final rites will be performed at Panjagutta graveyard on Saturday evening.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed deep sorrow over Hussain’s demise, offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Born in an agricultural family in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Hussain served as a 1977-batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre.

During his 33-year-long career, he held various positions and retired as the Special Chief Secretary on December 31, 2010.

Known for his integrity and commitment, Hussain took several initiatives for the uplift of minorities, SCs, STs and BCs during his tenure. After retirement, he served as the Chief Information Commissioner.