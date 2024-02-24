Four students of tribal hostels die in seven days in AP's Manyam district

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM/SRIKAKULAM : Despite the State government taking several steps to provide healthy meals to the students of government schools, the alleged negligence of the tribal welfare management has claimed lives of at least four tribal students in the last seven days in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. These deaths have raised a serious concern among the parents and tribal leaders alike, demanding detailed probe into the matter.

Of the four deceased tribal students, two of them were natives of Salur Assembly segment, which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora. Based on District Collector Nishant Kumar’s directions, tribal welfare department deputy director Rugmata Rao initiated an inquiry and suspended two hostel wardens for their alleged negligence of hostel inmates’ health.

It may be recalled that 15-year-old S Ashok, a class 10 student, died due to anaemia in the tribal welfare hostel at Errasamantavalasa under Makkuva mandal on February 17. It was learnt that the boy’s haemoglobin levels dwindled to 7.5 and he eventually died due to heart-related issue.