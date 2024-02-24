Spike in chilli arrivals disrupt traffic in Guntur

GUNTUR : Guntur city commuters are facing traffic hurdles as the business in Asia’s largest Chilli Market Yard is going at a brisk pace. With over 1.3 lakh to 1.5 lakh bags of chilli arriving everyday to the market yard from the last three days has resulted in heavy traffic and became troublesome for both farmers and vendors.

Due to which, the city commuters are facing severe traffic woes on Guntur - Sattenapalli road, one of the busiest roads in Guntur. As a result, the market officials have decided to close the yard every Wednesday. Closing the market on Wednesday will help us in clearing the chilli stocks as it is a day for only selling, opined chilli yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that the exports were less as the crop season for chilli has ended earlier than expected in Karnataka and Telangana, hence many farmers prefer to sell their produce at Guntur yard. As a result, the chilli season which usually starts in March has started in December. Chilli bag arrivals have increased exponentially and around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh bags were being brought on average during the past week.

Both farmers and vendors are facing severe issues as over three lakh bags of chilli are stocked in the yard. Hence we decided not to allow chilli arrivals on Wednesday. However, selling business will go on as usual. This will help us provide more space for the chilli bags on the next day, he added.

As of now, the yard officials have decided to close the market on Wednesdays until the end of March. Meanwhile, the prices of all varieties of chill remained constant. According to yard authorities, the prices might increase in March.

Price per quintal