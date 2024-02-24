Talks between AP GoM and employees’ associations remain inconclusive

VIJAYAWADA : The latest round of talks between the Group of Ministers (GoM) and the leaders of employees associations remained inconclusive on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, which was held at the State Secretariat on Friday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana asserted that the government will announce the new pay revision soon and that there was no need for announcing Interim Relief (IR). Explaining that IR is given when there is a delay in declaring the new pay revision, he maintained that the government will announce the new PRC on time.

On the additional quantum of pension, Botcha said a decision will be taken after discussing the matter with the Chief Minister. Asserting that the government is keen on regularisation of contract employees, he said the process was halted because of court cases.

APNGOs president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said as there was no clarity from the government on several issues raised by the employees, they will intensify their protest until they are given assurance in writing on their demands. While the employees are currently attending duties with black badges, they had announced ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ agitation on February 27.

Stating that the government should pay dues worth Rs 21,000 crore to the employees towards GPF, surrender leaves, APGLI and other benefits, he said only Rs 70 crore has been paid this month. He added that the Group of Ministers assured them of clearing the dues in March and July.

“When we asked about 30% IR, the government responded stating that the new Pay Revision will be announced in June. On regularisation of contract staff, the government assured to regularise the first batch in March,” he said. It also responded positively to the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for staff appointed before September 1, 2004, he said.