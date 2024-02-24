YSRC’s ‘Siddham’ meet in Bapatla district on March 3

VIJAYAWADA : It has been decided to hold the fourth ‘Siddham’ meeting of the YSRC at Pichukalagudipadu in Korisapadu mandal in Bapatla district on March 3.

YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy held a review meeting on Friday with party coordinators and leaders on steps to be taken to ensure the success of the meeting in Adanki Assembly constituency. He urged them to ensure that the fourth Siddham meeting is more successful than Rapthadu meeting, where 10 lakh YSRC cadre and supporters turned up. YSRC cadre and supporters from Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts are likely to attend the meeting in large numbers. For the arrangements of the meeting, 2,000 volunteers are being roped in. “The success of the three Siddham meetings has created a fear among the TDP rank and file,” he said.

In tune with its target to win all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections, the YSRC wants to make inroads into those constituencies, which are being considered as TDP bastions.

According to sources, the meeting, which will be the last in the series of Siddham, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to make some major election promises.