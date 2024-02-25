ECI strengthens existing transfer policy to ensure fair conduct of polls

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious note of the cases wherein officers are being transferred/posted in the adjacent districts within the same parliamentary constituency by the State governments, the Election Commission of India has strengthened its existing transfer policy to ensure that officials are not able to disturb the level playing field in the elections.

Plugging the loopholes in the existing instructions, the commission has directed that except for the States/UTs that comprise up to two parliamentary constituencies, all States should ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district are not posted within the same parliamentary constituency, the commission said in a release on Saturday.

It has been reiterated that the transfer policy of the commission must be adhered to in both letter and spirit and not just being camouflaged to show compliance.

This rule applies retrospectively to transfers and postings that have already been implemented in accordance with the commission’s prior instructions.

As per ECI policy, all the officers who are either posted in their home district or have completed three years at a place have been directed to be transferred. This includes officers who are in any way connected to the election work either directly or in supervisory capacity.

There has been a zero tolerance policy of the commission against disturbing the level playing field in the elections. It may be recalled that in the recently held five State Assembly elections, the commission ordered transfer of many senior officials.