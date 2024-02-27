Andhra Pradesh: Dining hall in NATCO centre inaugurated

GUNTUR: The NATCO Cancer Care Centre at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) has been receiving an overwhelming response from thousands of patients for its exceptional services and top-notch comfort, according to NATCO chairman VC Nannapaneni.

He, along with hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar, inaugurated a dining hall constructed with Rs 10 lakh in the NATCO building on the hospital premises on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nannapaneni highlighted that all tests, medicines, and therapies, from diagnosis to treatment, are provided free of cost for patients.

The hospital has seen a significant influx of patients from across the State, with over 12.34 lakh patients, including 5.12 lakh men, 7.92 lakh women, and 198 transgender patients availing outpatient services.

Due to increasing traffic, especially for out patient (OP) services, the hospital has set up nearly 10 additional OP counters, supplementing the existing six, to accommodate the over 3,000 patients visiting from various places.