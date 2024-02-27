Plea against DSC notification: Andhra Pradesh High Court seeks details

VIJAYAWADA : Hearing a petition challenging the DSC notification categorising nearly 517 teacher posts in tribal reserved areas as general category, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the government to submit the bylaws for the appointment of teachers in tribal welfare residential schools and posted the hearing to Wednesday.

T Vijaya Kumar and nine others filed a petition in the court, challenging the DSC notification, and sought removal of 517 posts categorised in the general category.

Advocate Jada Sravan Kumar, appearing for the petitioners, said the notification and categorisation of as many as 517 posts was in violation of tribal welfare residential schools bylaws. The government pleader sought time for submission of details.