Andhra Pradesh: Eight MLAs disqualified as per norms, says Speaker

VIJAYAWADA: A day after disqualifying eight MLAs, four each from the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker clarified that the action was taken as per the Representation of the People Act, and there was no interference of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter.

“After giving the MLAs, who switched loyalties, ample time to give their explanation with regard to the disqualification petitions filed by the respective parties against them, I have taken the decision to disqualify them,” the Speaker said.

He disqualified four TDP MLAs, including Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Karanam Balaram, Maddali Giridhar and Vasupalli Ganesh, for extending their support to the YSRC. Four YSRC MLAs, including Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi, who switched their loyalties to the TDP, were also suspended.