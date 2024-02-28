Andhra Pradesh: More than 85 per cent of candidates appear for Teacher Eligibility Examination on day one

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Examination-2024 commenced on Tuesday, with 14,801 out of 17,136 candidates (86.37%) attending the morning session and 15,104 out of 17,253 candidates (87.54%) appearing for the test in the afternoon.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar inspected a few examination centres in the city to ensure all protocols were being followed.

The exam, conducted by the School Education Department, will conclude on March 6.

On day one, the test was conducted without many problems. Only 40 candidates encountered technical issues with facial attendance.

Immediate measures were taken to rectify these issues, ensuring no candidate faced undue inconvenience.

Candidates with inaccuracies in their hall tickets risked exclusion from the examination.

However, the District Education Officer (DEO) has the authority to verify original certificates and rectify legitimate discrepancies, with the State-level command control room coordinating necessary amendments, Kumar explained.

Further, he said, “Candidates facing genuine errors will receive buffer hall tickets for subsequent sessions, and the fees will be refunded accordingly.” Additionally, B.Ed. candidates, who were restricted from writing Paper 1A by court order, will receive fee reimbursements, he added.

Candidates having both D.Ed and B.Ed qualifications will receive buffer hall tickets for Paper 1 (A). The School Education Commissioner urged candidates encountering examination-related issues to promptly contact the DEO.

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash also inspected a few exam centres in Vijayawada.