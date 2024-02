VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the next 45 days in the run up to the elections are crucial, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called upon the rank and file of the party and exhorted them to work hard to win all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Jagan addressed the cadre as part of his ‘Memu Siddham - Maa Polling Booth Siddham’ programme held in Mangalagiri.

Outlining the action plan for the elections, he told the party leaders and cadre to go to every household and explain how the people have been benefitted by the YSRC government. Jagan told them to focus on fortifying the organisation structure from the booth level.

Emphasising that booth-level committees should play an active role, he urged the leaders to meet the people at least five times before the elections.

Further, he announced that candidates for all Assembly and Lok Sabha seats have been finalised. Only a few changes need to be made, he added.

“I have done my part in the last five years. Now, it is your turn. Go to every household and confidently tell people about the good this government has done for them,” Jagan told the party activists and leaders.

YSRC’s regional coordinators, district presidents, MLAs, mandal presidents, mandal, booth team leads were among those present at the meeting.

Stating that credibility is paramount for any leader, Jagan said the YSRC has it in abundance, while the Opposition does not.

“We have fulfilled 99% of the promises we made in our manifesto. This should be a matter of pride for the cadre. On the other hand, Naidu conveniently threw his manifesto in the dustbin after coming to power,” he said.

Further, he pointed out that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu defaulted on the promise of farm loan waiver to the tune of Rs 87,612 crore.

This poll will be a class war, and not a caste war: Jagan

“The former chief minister had promised waiver to Self-Help Groups, jobs and Rs 2,000 unemployment dole. He did not think about how he would implement them and as a result he did not implement any of them. We don’t do that. We do what we say,” he stressed.

Emphasising that his gover nment has di sbur sed Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT welfare schemes in the last 57 months without any bias, Jagan pointed out that of the total sum, Rs 1,400 crore was disbursed to 83,000 of the 87,000 households in Kuppam constituency. He asked the cadre to publicise the reforms brought by the YSRC government in administration, health, education and agriculture and seek their mandate.

“This election will be a class war, and not a caste war. I want you all to go to every household and tell people that the welfare schemes will continue only if the YSRC comes back to power,” the Chief Minister told the party cadre.