‘TN government’s objections on Palar project baseless’

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Water Resources Department on Tuesday dismissed objections raised by the Tamil Nadu government regarding the Andhra Pradesh government’s announcement to construct a reservoir as part of the Palar project as unfounded.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that administrative sanction has been given to construct a minor reservoir of 0.6 TMC capacity with Rs 215 crore, along with two more reservoirs of a total capacity of 2 TMC with Rs 536 crore to address drinking water needs in the parched Kuppam constituency.

In a sharp reaction, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said cases regarding projects across Palar River are pending in the Supreme Court and added that the announcement was tantamount to contempt of court.

A senior official of the AP Water Resources Department maintained that only an administrative sanction was given to construct a minor reservoir. “When a case is pending before the court, it does not mean that is sub-judice. If a stay order or status quo maintenance order was given and that was violated, then the announcement would have been equivalent to contempt of court. That has not happened in this particular case. The project is meant to cater to drinking water needs of Kuppam constituency, which is within the State’s rights.”