Finance Min visits Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at Bharat Tex

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath attended the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at the Bharat Tex 2024 on Wednesday. He immersed himself in the vibrant tapestry of the State’s textile and handloom heritage, touring the stalls, interacting with industry representatives, and engaging with skilled weavers.

During his address, Buggana highlighted the unique and unparalleled richness of handlooms in the State. He emphasised that the government is putting every effort to support the weavers. He said, “Under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, at least 81,783 weaver households who own a handloom benefit from the financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per month with an overall outlay of Rs 969.77 crore in five years.”

Principal Secretary of Handlooms and Textiles Sunitha and Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles MM Nayak were present on the occasion. During his visit, the finance minister expressed deep appreciation for the diverse and exquisite range of textiles on display at the AP Pavilion. He examined the craftsmanship and engaged in meaningful conversations with textile representatives and artisans.