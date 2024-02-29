YSRC defers Siddham meet to March 10

VIJAYAWADA: The last Siddham meeting of the ruling YSRC scheduled for March 3, has been postponed to March 10.

The YSRC had proposed to end its Siddham series of meetings with the fourth and the last one at Medarametla in Bapatla district on March 3. YSRC regional coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy, who inspected the meeting venue, said the Siddham meeting was postponed to March 10. About 15 lakh YSRC cadre and supporters are expected to attend Siddham meeting.

IAS officer Imtiaz retires, may contest Kurnool seat

Senior IAS officer A Md Imtiaz has retired from the service voluntarily. In an order issued on Wednesday, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said based on the request from the 2009 batch officer, the State government permitted Imtiaz to retire from service voluntarily.

According to sources, the YSRC has decided to field Imtiaz as the party candidate from Kurnool Assembly seat, and accordingly he has submitted his resignation to the post.