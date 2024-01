NELLORE: Three persons were killed in a road accident when the motorbike in which they were travelling was hit by unknown vehicle on Chennai-Kolkata NH at Kalagunta of Tirupati in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were Muni Raja (24), K Ram (23) and S Goutham (25). The incident took place when an unidentified vehicle hit their vehicle, leaving three people dead on the spot. The police shifted the bodies to hospital. A case was registered.