Congress appoints YS Sharmila as party chief in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: YS Sharmila Reddy, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has been appointed as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
She is also the sister of the YSRC president and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal, in a press release on Tuesday, said Sharmila Reddy has been appointed as the APCC chief with immediate effect.
The outgoing PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju has been appointed as the Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Sharmila floated the YSR Telangana Party in the neighboring Telangana State in July 2021 but did not contest the 2023 elections. She extended her supported the Congress, which came to power by ousting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule.
YS Sharmila had joined the Congress in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi earlier this month. She also merged her party YSR Telangana Party in Congress.
"Congress President has appointed YS Sharmila Reddy as president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party release said.