In spirit of Ram Rajya, government returned everything it took from people: PM Modi

“We gave the country a modern system in the form of GST, simplified income tax and introduced faceless assessment. These reforms have resulted in record tax collection,” Modi noted. On the speciality of Palasamudram, the Prime Minister said the region is associated with spirituality, nation building and good governance, representing the heritage of India.

He expressed confidence that the new campus of NACIN too will create new dimensions of good governance and give a boost to trade and industry in the nation. Acknowledging the atmosphere of Ram Bhakti pervading the country, the Prime Minister pointed out that Shri Ram’s inspiration goes beyond devotion. He said Shri Ram is such a great symbol of good governance that he can be a great inspiration for NACIN too.

He accused the past government of stalling, shelving and diverting projects, causing a huge losses to the nation. Underscoring the need to create a system that supports the poor and weeds out the non-deserving, the Prime Minister explained that in the last 10 years, 10 crore fake names have been weeded out. “Today, every paisa reaches the bank account of the beneficiary who is entitled to receive it. Fight against corruption and action against corrupt people has been the priority of the government”, he said.

Further, he urged the officers to realize their role in nation-building and called for collective efforts to increase the country’s income, and investment and enhance ease of doing business.

Earlier, Modi also visited Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi. He listened to special hymns sung in Telugu extolling Lord Ram, and also witnessed a puppet show on the epic Ramayana featuring Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Ravana. Pointing out that he has taken up an 11-day special anushthan (rituals) before the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya, he expressed gratitude for being blessed at the temple during this pious period.