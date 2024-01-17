NACIN will certainly attain global fame: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the second campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Anantapur, one of the most backward districts in the State.

Addressing the guests before NACIN was formally inaugurated by Modi, Jagan said he was hopeful of the institution attaining national and international fame and bringing laurels to Andhra Pradesh.