NACIN will certainly attain global fame: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the second campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Anantapur, one of the most backward districts in the State.
Addressing the guests before NACIN was formally inaugurated by Modi, Jagan said he was hopeful of the institution attaining national and international fame and bringing laurels to Andhra Pradesh.
Stating that he was privileged to be part of the NACIN new campus inauguration, Jagan said the world class and state-of-the-art facility will provide comprehensive training to the officers of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics. Jagan said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has put in a lot of effort in establishing the prestigious academy in Anantapur and thanked her for her support to the economic development of the State.
In her brief address, the Finance Minister thanked the Chief Minister for allotting 500 acres of land for establishing the academy at Palasamudram.