Andhra Pradesh government neglected feeder ambulance services in Agency areas: TDP chief Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh lashed out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its ‘failure’ to provide adequate medical, health and ambulance services in the State.
A day after an incident of a tribal man carrying his wife’s body in a doli in the Agency area was reported, Naidu slammed the government for neglecting the feeder ambulances introduced by the previous TDP regime. A tribal from Chittempadu, a suburb of Moolaboddavara panchayat in Srungavarapukota mandal of Vizianagaram district was forced to carry the body of his wife in a doli due to lack of proper road connectivity to his remote hamlet.
In a tweet, Naidu lamented the unfortunate situation where a seriously ill woman and a six-month-old child had to be transported 5 km in a doli to the nearby hospital. Highlighting the TDP’s past initiative of introducing feeder ambulances to prevent such scenarios, the former Chief Minister flayed the YSRC government for discarding them and playing with the lives of innocent tribals.
Pointing out the government’s failure to arrange an ambulance for the tribal man, Naidu expressed pity for Madala Gangulu, who had to transport the wife’s body on a bike in grief. Emphasising the need for the government to wake up and investigate the incident, the TDP chief demanded support for the tribal family and immediate construction of a road to Chittempadu. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
Taking to X, Lokesh called the incident a ‘heart-breaking one’ and said due to lack of proper medical facilities there, they were referred to KGH in Visakhapatnam on doctors’ advice, but unfortunately, there was no positive outcome. The child died on January 6. As Gangamma recovered, she was discharged and sent home. However, she fell ill again and was taken to hospital in doli on Monday. Gangamma also succumbed on Tuesday. Lokesh lambasted the ‘incompetent’ YSRC government for its inability to arrange a vehicle for shifting the body of Gangamma.