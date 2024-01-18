Andhra Pradesh officials told to resolve 6,326 pending voter petitions

GUNTUR : Bapatla District Collector Ranjit Bhasha instructed the officials concerned to resolve 6,326 pending voter petitions as soon as possible. He conducted a review meeting with the officials on the petitions received for modifications on Wednesday.
During the meeting, he directed the officials to take required action to resolve the pending applications without fail.
Out of the total 1.84 lakh petitions received by the district administration, 1,55,424 petitions have been resolved, while 30,699 petitions have been rejected.
The Collector also informed that all the necessary action is being taken to conduct a thorough investigation to resolve the pending petitions. As per the draft rolls under Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023, as many as 12.47 lakh voters are present in the district.
In the recent draft voters list, over 15,000 new voters have been enrolled including 7817 male, 7708 female voters, and four third-gender voters. Door-to-door survey was held in 5,29,651 houses for SSR.