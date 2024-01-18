Cases registered against Naidu as per law: AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : A day after the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea challenging the High Court order refusing to quash the FIR registered against him in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy clarified that the cases against the former Chief Minister were booked as per the law and there was no political vendetta in it.

Addressing the media in Nellore on Wednesday, he justified the cases filed against Naidu, accusing him of indulging in corrupt practices by ignoring objections raised by the finance department, and termed the release of Rs 371 crore to various companies in the name of MoUs, a clear-cut violation of rules.