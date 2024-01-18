Cases registered against Naidu as per law: AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : A day after the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea challenging the High Court order refusing to quash the FIR registered against him in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy clarified that the cases against the former Chief Minister were booked as per the law and there was no political vendetta in it.
Addressing the media in Nellore on Wednesday, he justified the cases filed against Naidu, accusing him of indulging in corrupt practices by ignoring objections raised by the finance department, and termed the release of Rs 371 crore to various companies in the name of MoUs, a clear-cut violation of rules.
“Agreements were made using false documents and there were significant discrepancies between the government orders and the agreements. Naidu had signed at 13 places sanctioning the amount to the companies in the name of setting up skill development centres in the State,” the AAG explained. He further mentioned that it was the Central agencies which smelled the scam in Siemens company, which turned out to be Naidu’s hand in it. “Naidu had violated all the rules to benefit himself, ministers and some private individuals, and released the amount causing `371 crore loss to the government exchequer in the Skill Development Corporation scam case,” he elaborated.
Taking a strong exception to the comments of political leaders and a section of media, the AAG said the State government had acted as per the law and did not violate any procedure right from the arrest of Naidu to till date. “The government is empathetic towards Naidu and even provided certain facilities where there is no provision in jail manuals. Keeping his age and position in mind, Naidu was treated well, yet TDP leaders terming his arrest a political vendetta of the State government and enforcement agencies,” he observed.
He further recalled that the ACB Special Court stated that Naidu’s arrest in the skill development scam case was appropriate and due procedure was followed. “How can they call it a vendetta or something else when he (Naidu) was caught violating the procedure established by law?” he asked.