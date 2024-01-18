School teacher ‘rapes’ eight-year-old girl student in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR : A school teacher allegedly raped an eight-year-old minor student at Brahmanapalli village in Pidiguralla mandal of Palnadu district. According to sources, the accused school teacher allegedly coerced the girl and took her to his residence.
He later drugged, raped and threatened her not to inform about the incident to parents. The incident came to light after the girl fell sick and her parents admitted her in a local hospital. Later, she was shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for better treatment, where the doctors identified that the girl was sexually admitted. The officials are yet to ascertain the details of the accused. Based on a complaint, police registered a case.