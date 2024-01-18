Supreme Court postpones hearing on Naidu’s bail plea

VIJAYAWADA : The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP FiberNet scam case as the bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi was not available.
Later in the day, Justice Aniruddha Bose informed the counsels of both the AP government and Naidu that the next hearing date would be announced soon.
It may be recalled that the APCID registered a case against Naidu and others alleging that serious irregularities took place in the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet project, causing a loss of Rs 115 crore to the State exchequer.