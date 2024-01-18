YSRC yet to finalise incharges for key segments

The TDP leadership is busy finalising the list of candidates for the Assembly seats, besides making arrangements for the party mass outreach programme in the district. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting at Kanigiri on January 5 as part of the Raa Kadaliaa programme to reach out to the people. He is likely to address a few meetings in Prakasam as part of the programme before the end of this month.

Though the TDP and Jana Sena Party alliance is confirmed, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement on seat sharing. Aspirants of both the parties are hopeful of getting more seats in Prakasam as part of the agreement. Sitting TDP MLAs Yeluri Sambasiva Rao (Parchur), Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Addanki), and DSBV Swamy (Kondepi) are likely to get the nod from the party leadership to contest from the same seats again in the next elections. The YSRC and the TDP-JSP combine are set to intensify their election campaign to win the majority of seats in the district once clarity emerges on contestants.