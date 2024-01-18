YSRC yet to finalise incharges for key segments

ONGOLE : Though the elections are fast approaching, the process of candidate selection in both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP-JSP combine is still in initial stages in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district.
The YSRC has officially announced its candidates for five out of the 12 Assembly constituencies in the district in the three lists released so far. The candidates include Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Kondepi), Tatiparthi Chandra Sekhar (Yerragondapalem), Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna (Santhanuthalapadu), P Hanimi Reddy (Addanki) and former MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy (Darsi).
On the other hand, the TDP has not yet announced the name of even a single candidate so far. The YSRC is yet to announce the incharges/coordinators for the key constituencies, which include Ongole and Giddalur. Despite the claim of sitting MLA and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy that he is set to contest from Ongole again, along with sitting MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (Ongole Lok Sabha seat), there is no confirmation yet on their candidatures from the YSRC leadership.
Followers of sitting MLAs Burra Madhusudan (Kanigiri), KP Nagarjuna Reddy (Markapur), M Mahidhar Reddy (Kandukur) and Karanam Balaram (Chirala) and YSRC incharge Amanchi Krishna Mohan (Parchur) are eagerly waiting for the next list hoping that the party leadership will clear the names of their leaders for the respective constituencies, so that they can launch election campaign.
The TDP leadership is busy finalising the list of candidates for the Assembly seats, besides making arrangements for the party mass outreach programme in the district. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting at Kanigiri on January 5 as part of the Raa Kadaliaa programme to reach out to the people. He is likely to address a few meetings in Prakasam as part of the programme before the end of this month.
Though the TDP and Jana Sena Party alliance is confirmed, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement on seat sharing. Aspirants of both the parties are hopeful of getting more seats in Prakasam as part of the agreement. Sitting TDP MLAs Yeluri Sambasiva Rao (Parchur), Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Addanki), and DSBV Swamy (Kondepi) are likely to get the nod from the party leadership to contest from the same seats again in the next elections. The YSRC and the TDP-JSP combine are set to intensify their election campaign to win the majority of seats in the district once clarity emerges on contestants.