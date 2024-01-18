YSRC’s fourth list on anvil, priority to BCs likely

Meanwhile, the flurry of YSRC MLAs to the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli continued on Wednesday too. Some MLAs from Rayalaseema and also North Andhra were summoned to Tadepalli, sources said.

Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy reportedly met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Balineni is said to be seeking the reappointment of sitting MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy as the inchrge of Ongole Lok Sabha seat. But the YSRC leadership seems to be not inclined to retain him, sources said.

Meanwhile, Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi is said to be in touch with the Opposition TDP after reports that he may not be appointed as the incharge of Assembly constituency.

He is said to be waiting for an official announcement to make the next move.