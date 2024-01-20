Loknayak Awards’ presentation today

VISAKHAPATNAM : Noted Telugu novelist Yandamuri Veerendranath will be presented the Loknayak Foundation Lifetime Achievement Literary Award on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Loknayak Foundation chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said the foundation has been presenting awards to litterateurs for the past 19 years to mark the death anniversary of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

The awards will be presented by actor and former Union minister Chiranjeevi. Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai of Andhra Pradesh High Court will preside over the programme. Former Union Home secretary Padmanabhaiah, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and others will attend the programme, he said.