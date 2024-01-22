Bangla team lauds RySS’ natural farming course in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Bangladesh commended the Farmer Scientist Course initiated by the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) in the State. In an era marked by a decreasing number of farmers and a rising consumer population, the delegation acknowledged the significance of promoting nature farming through courses.

As part of their third-day tour in the State, the team visited natural farms in Venkata Ramanna Gudem, Pedda Vellamilli, and Nachugunta villages in Unguthuru mandal of Eluru district. During their visit to Rajendra Prasad Natural Farm in Pedda Vellamilli village, the team engaged with farmer scientists and mentors.

The delegation commended the hospitality extended during their visit and praised the notable participation of women in agriculture, seeing it as a positive development.