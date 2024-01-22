Bangla team lauds RySS’ natural farming course in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Bangladesh commended the Farmer Scientist Course initiated by the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) in the State. In an era marked by a decreasing number of farmers and a rising consumer population, the delegation acknowledged the significance of promoting nature farming through courses.
As part of their third-day tour in the State, the team visited natural farms in Venkata Ramanna Gudem, Pedda Vellamilli, and Nachugunta villages in Unguthuru mandal of Eluru district. During their visit to Rajendra Prasad Natural Farm in Pedda Vellamilli village, the team engaged with farmer scientists and mentors.
The delegation commended the hospitality extended during their visit and praised the notable participation of women in agriculture, seeing it as a positive development.
Earlier, the team visited a ‘Poly Vegetable Model’ implemented by farmer Rajendra Prasad in Venkata Ramanna Gudem village, where diverse crops and a fish pond contributed to significant profits.
Rajendra Prasad explained that the integration of paddy, fish pond, and various fruits and vegetables, instead of traditional paddy crops, led to higher profits. The team also visited ATM (All Time Money), ‘A’ grade and five-floor models at Rajendra Prasad’s farm before exploring a 70-acre compact block under G Venkata Ratnaji farm in Nachugunta village.
The 15-member team affiliated to Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) was led by Rafiqul Akond. The PKSF, which plays a pivotal role in rural development was founded by the Government of Bangladesh which has 1.75 Crore memberships with 90% of women.
Akond Mohammad Rafiq Islam expressed his delight for the hospitality extended by the community and commended the farmers’ efforts towards natural farming.
Kapil Kumar Paul (Manager and Nutrition Specialist) said, “RySS’s efforts towards health interventions through natural farming are commendable. This model can address health issues, especially for pregnant women and children. We are confident in replicating this model in our country.”
Shamsad Farzana, Taufiq Hassan Shah Choudhury, Md Rafizul Islam Mondal and other team members also expressed their happiness.
The visit was facilitated by RySS officials Aruna, Ramu Eluri, Suresh, District Project Manager Tata Rao, Additional DPM Vali, and others.