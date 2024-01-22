Devotional fervour grips Andhra Pradesh on eve of Prana Pratishtha

VIJAYAWADA: In the run-up to the Prana Pratishta of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Mandir, a wave of devotional enthusiasm has swept through the State on Sunday.

In Visakhapatnam, commencing from RR Venkatapuram, a grand bike rally named ‘Shoba Yatra’ embarked on a journey through Kottha Palem, Yellapuvani Palem, Chandranagar, Gopalapatnam, Buchiraju Palem, and Marripalem via NAD Kotha Road, concluding at Ramamurthy Panthulu Peta in Kancharapalem.

During the bike rally, Ayodhya Akshintas were distributed to each temple across the seven wards. Following the rally, the public was briefed about the upcoming Prana Pratishta in Ayodhya. Swami Swaroopananda, the seer of the Visakha Sarada peetham, conducted the Sitarama Kalyanam at Sri Seetha Ramaswamy Temple in Ambika Bagh.

Additionally, political parties organised a Rama Ratha Yatra on Sunday.

A massive Shoba Yatra was taken out in Kadapa city on the eve of the consecration of Lord Sri Rama temple in Ayodhya. The yatra started from Lord Anjaneya temple at Chinna Chowk in the morning traversed through the streets of the town and reached Sri Kodandarama temple at Housing Board colony in the evening.

Traditional drum beaters from Kerala and folk dances took centre stage of the procession for which police made elaborate arrangements.

SVBC to telecast Ram Mandir consecration live

TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel will telecast live the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandiram in Ayodhya slated to be held on between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on Monday. SVBC will telecast the Vedic and spiritual rituals in the Ayodhya temple