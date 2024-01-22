Jakkampudi YSR Colony grapples with water crisis

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Jakkampudi YSR Colony, comprising 320 blocks with 32 flats each, are grappling with a severe drinking water crisis, persisting for the last six months. Despite repeated pleas to the authorities, the frustrated locals took matters into their own hands and organised a ‘rasta roko’ protest to draw attention to their plight on Sunday.

In response to the escalating situation, police were dispatched to the protest site, promising to engage with VMC authorities to find a lasting solution to the water crisis.

The colony, housing around 10,000 residents, has been grappling with an acute shortage of drinking water. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities, responsible for addressing the needs of the colony, have seemingly turned a blind eye to their persistent concerns.