Jakkampudi YSR Colony grapples with water crisis

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Jakkampudi YSR Colony, comprising 320 blocks with 32 flats each, are grappling with a severe drinking water crisis, persisting for the last six months. Despite repeated pleas to the authorities, the frustrated locals took matters into their own hands and organised a ‘rasta roko’ protest to draw attention to their plight on Sunday.
In response to the escalating situation, police were dispatched to the protest site, promising to engage with VMC authorities to find a lasting solution to the water crisis.
The colony, housing around 10,000 residents, has been grappling with an acute shortage of drinking water. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities, responsible for addressing the needs of the colony, have seemingly turned a blind eye to their persistent concerns.
The heart of the issue lies in the outdated infrastructure, with a rusted and damaged pipeline installed decades ago, serving as the lifeline for the water supply.
A tank, holding approximately two lakh litres, once sufficient for a sparse population, now fails to meet the surging demand.
According to locals, water is released only once for a single block, leaving the remaining blocks parched.
During the ‘rasta roko’ protest, residents blocked traffic into the colony for about two hours, seeking a permanent resolution to their escalating water woes. Their main grievance revolves around the inadequate release of Krishna water and groundwater through the deteriorating pipeline.
Sundaramma, a resident, expressed frustration, alleging that VMC authorities have been turning a deaf ear to their pleas, and even politicians have shown little interest in addressing the pressing needs of the colony.
K Narayana Murthy, Divisional Engineer (Water), claimed stated the recent disruption in water supply was due to ongoing works to fix leakages at low bridges.
Narayana said the problem had been rectified, and water had been released by Sunday evening.