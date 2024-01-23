Andhra Pradesh: Irregularities in voter enrolment, 50 arrested

GUNTUR : Bapatla police arrested as many as 50 people for committing irregularities and submitting false information in voter enrolment. Bapatla collector P Ranjit Bhasha, and SP Vakul Jindal disclosed the details of the incident on Monday and said that upon receiving a complaint from Parchur ERO regarding providing false information in Form 7 registration, the police filed as many as 16 cases and launched an investigation.

The police identified that though the voters were residing in the Parchur Assembly constituency, and were alive, false applications were submitted deliberately claiming that the voters concerned were living in the same constituency, and were not dead. As many as 13 cases have been registered and 22 people were arrested.

Apart from this, under the Form-7 self-application category the accused had maliciously filed for deletion of votes of others and they filed their own names under the application category. After conducting a thorough investigation, the police filed three cases and arrested 28 accused under Parchur, Martur and Karamchedu police stations limits.

SP also informed that the police conducted a speedy investigation and chargesheets have been filed against all accused in respective courts. On this occasion, collector said that, stern action would be taken against those who fail to follow the regulations of the ECI.