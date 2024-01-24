BJP seeks in-depth probe into Tirupati EPIC scam

VIJAYAWADA :State BJP spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy demanded an in-depth inquiry into the Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC) scam in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said it was not enough to take action against the officials involved in it, but the mastermind behind the scam should be brought to book. “We are even ready to take legal recourse to ensure justice,” he said. Mocking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Mission 175’, he said, “One may think, Jagan is banking on his ‘good deeds’, but one only be surprised to know that his dependency is on his ‘black deeds’, like fake votes and cash.”

“We are happy that the ECI has ordered a probe into the matter and the CEO has taken action against the errant officials. However, we are not sure over the fair conduct of the probe into the matter,” the BJP spokesperson said.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRC was adopting unethical means to win the elections and stay in power. “However, our party will fight till justice prevails. If Tirupati alone has 34,000 fake votes, what will be the total number in the entire State. We demand disqualification of Tirupati YSRC MP M Gurumoorthy,” he said.

Bhanuprakash Reddy said road infrastructure went for a toss in the YSRC government as he personally experienced the horrendous journey on pothole-ridden road from Gudivada to Vijayawada.

“AP has been made Andhakar Pradesh by Jagan. Darkness of corruption, red tapism and nepotism prevails in every sector in the State,” he added.