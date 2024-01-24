Non-payment of bills to contractors irks Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday took serious view of the non-payment of bills to R&B contractors, despite the court orders issued on May 11, 2023. Posting the hearing in the case to February 9, Justice V Sujatha directed the government to clear the bills by next hearing and in case bills are not paid, Principal Secretary (Finance) has to appear before the court in person to explain. The court made it clear that excuse that election notification will be issued will not be entertained and the bills have to be cleared before the election code comes into force.

Last year, following the delay in payments of bills, contractors approached the High Court and orders were issued to clear the bills. When it was not done, a contempt petition was filed.

Rooster knife attack case: HC adjourns hearing

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail plea of J Srinivas Rao, accused in rooster knife attack case, to Wednesday. When the petition came up for hearing before it, a division bench of Justice U Durga Prasad and Justice M Kiranmayee observed that because the petitioner is on hunger strike, the court cannot be pressurised.

It reminded the petitioner’s counsel that already, arguments of the petitioner were heard. On the request of NIA counsel, the case hearing was posted for Wednesday. Following the NIA court’s refusal for bail, the petitioner had approached the High Court.

Additional DG gets bail in cheating case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Additional DG (Road Safety) Kripanand Tripathi Ujela in a cheating case registered against him by Mangalagiri police. Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, who reserved the verdict earlier, issued orders granting the bail.

Mangalagiri police had registered a case against Tripathi and others based on a complaint by Talari Manoj Kumar of Kadapa district that the accused had taken Rs 4 lakh with a promise of offering him a home guard job.