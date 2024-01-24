Steps taken to implement ESMS: Andhra Pradesh CEO

VIJAYAWADA : Election Commission of India (ECI) is taking steps to implement Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) in the States that are going for elections soon, informed Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena. He said that the ESMS was successfully implemented in the five States that went for elections recently.

Participating in the training programme on ESMS in Bengaluru through online from his office on Tuesday, Meena said that the objective of the ESMS is to ensure uninterrupted coordination between the enforcement agencies and also added that there would be no scope for human errors with the system as all the steps and details of the action taken up by the enforcement agencies in dealing with the ensuing elections will be updated online time-to-time.

He said the data will be generated and saved automatically.